Rikishi sends a message to Jey Uso amid his current WWE absence; hints at major title win

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi recently sent a heartfelt message to his son, Jey Uso, regarding his current success in the company. The YEET Master has become one of the most popular superstars on RAW and SmackDown.

This is despite Uso's current absence, having not been seen in WWE since his loss to Gunther in the semi-finals of the King of the Ring tournament. Main Event Jey missed last Saturday's premium live event and this week's RAW.

There hasn't been any official word of an injury, so Jey Uso might just be selling the beating The Ring General gave him last week. Nevertheless, Rikishi is a proud father. The Attitude Era star took to Twitter/X to tell his son to "get em all," posting a clip of his entrance from Backlash along with his message.

Uso may have lost his World Heavyweight Championship match to Damian Priest in France but the WWE Hall of Famer still feels he can win the title. One of the hashtags in his tweet hinted at the possibility:

"Get em ALL Uce . Day ☝🏾 ish got the whole @wwe universe saying #Yeet @WWEUsos #Fatu #anoai #Bloodline #blessup #JeyForThePeople #Champion ????? GOD NEVER MISS," wrote Rikishi.

It remains to be seen if Jey Uso will return to the main event scene when he returns to RAW, possibly as soon as next week. WWE will likely keep The Yeeter of Worlds in a prominent position, given how over he is with the fans.

Jey Uso could be Uncle Howdy's first opponent when he returns

Having claimed Bray Wyatt's iconic firefly visual, Jey Uso has kept the memory of the former WWE Champion alive. He did get a positive text message about it from Wyatt's fiancée, JoJo Offerman. However, this could lead to an intense rivalry with the Wyatt 6 faction, led by Uncle Howdy.

They might be set to debut on June 17, the RAW after Clash at the Castle. If Uso is Uncle Howdy's first target, expect a huge match between them at SummerSlam, following unprecedented mind games on Jey.

He might even be forced to confront his past, which can result in a reunion with his brother, Jimmy. Anything is possible once Wyatt 6 finally debuts in WWE. Jey Uso better be ready, because his "fireflies" may not be enough to save him.

