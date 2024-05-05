Rikishi sends a message to Jey Uso after his controversial loss at WWE Backlash

Rikishi has sent a message to Jey Uso after the latter's loss to Damian Priest at WWE Backlash France.

At the recently concluded Premium Live Event in France, Priest controversially retained the World Heavyweight Championship. With help from JD McDonagh and Finn Balor, the current champion reigned supreme once again.

On Instagram, Rikishi sent a message to Jey, reacting to his incredible entrance in France.

"#YEET it’s a WORLD VIBE !! Gettem @uceyjucey.. its the timeline," wrote Rikishi.

Check out Rikishi's Instagram post:

At WrestleMania XL, Jey defeated his brother and former tag team partner, Jimmy Uso, in a singles match. On Night 2, he was involved in the "Bloodline Rules" match between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns.

Following Jey's win over Jimmy, he won a Fatal Four-Way Match on RAW after WrestleMania, defeating Drew McIntyre, Ricochet, and Bronson Reed to become the #1 contender for the world title.

Jey Uso opened up on Cody Rhodes' victory at WrestleMania XL

At WrestleMania XL, Cody Rhodes defeated Roman Reigns to become the new Undisputed WWE Champion. Jey Uso also played a role during the match, preventing Jimmy Uso from interfering.

Speaking with Gorilla Position, Jey opened up about Rhodes' win. He described how emotional it was, stating the following:

"Fire, uce. Even the last of it. Man, I was emotional like everybody else, especially when his family got in the ring. I turned around and I was like, the family's here. I could just feel the love in here, man. Crying and excited with a bunch of guys. I was very glad that I was a part of his match; it was the best WrestleMania main event for sure."

With the loss to Damian Priest, Jey Uso is now expected to get to the back of the line before he can challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship again. It remains to be seen who emerges as Priest's next challenger.