Rikishi sends a message to Jey Uso after he gets destroyed by The Bloodline ahead of SummerSlam

WWE legend Rikishi took to social media and sent a message to his son, Jey Uso, following the latest edition of SmackDown.

On this week's episode of SmackDown, Jey opened the show before being confronted by The Bloodline. The segment saw the former Right Hand Man put Reigns on notice, claiming he would again beat him after pinning him at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event.

Backstage on SmackDown, Jey also ran into Grayson Waller, who tried to him give him the "rub." This led to a singles match between the two men, one that Main Event Jey Uso won after hitting the spear and a splash with Reigns sitting at ringside.

Taking to Instagram, Rikishi expressed his support for his son ahead of Jey's title match against Reigns at SummerSlam.

"Run it," wrote Rikishi.

Could Zilla Fatu get involved in The Bloodline storyline with Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, and others?

Vince Russo recently spoke about Zilla Fatu possibly joining WWE and getting involved in The Bloodline storyline.

The angle currently consists of Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman, and Jimmy Uso, who was recently written off television.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the veteran claimed that Fatu looks like the most babyface superstar to have emerged from the Anoa'i family.

"Now, I've got to tell you, I just pulled up Zilla Fatu images. He one billion percent looks like the underdog babyface. Oh my god! This guy, out of everybody I've seen in this family, this guy reeks babyface. That could be something. He looks very young though, how old is he? 22, 23? Yeah, he is very young. Hey, who knows? They may be building this whole thing around that kid," said Russo.

Fatu recently made his in-ring debut. His family members, Jey and Reigns, will collide in the main event of SummerSlam on August 5 in Detroit.

