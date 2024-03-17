Rikishi sends a message to Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso ahead of their WrestleMania 40 match

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi took to social media to send a message to his sons, Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso.

At WrestleMania 40, The Usos will face one another in a highly awaited singles match. This bout was made official after Jimmy accepted Jey's challenge on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown.

Taking to Instagram, Rikishi sent a four-word message. The Anoa'i family legend reacted to his sons battling each other at the Grandest Stage Of Them All.

"Look thru my eyes . #Usos," wrote Rikishi.

Jey Uso discussed his upcoming match against Jimmy Uso

Jey Uso will feature in a marquee singles match at WrestleMania 40. Since his move to Monday Night RAW, Main Event Jey has primarily competed as a singles wrestler but did win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles with Cody Rhodes.

Speaking in an interview with the Battleground Podcast, Jey stated the following in regards to his upcoming match against Jimmy:

"Personally, I'm a little kid all over again. Hopefully it's me and Jimmy at WrestleMania. If it is, I'm a little kid. It's going to be so easy. We're just going to do what we do all the time. What I'm most excited about is the lead up, the promos. I love talking. I'm trying to talk. You thought you had emotion in the Bloodline storyline with me and Roman, and me and Sami, watch me and my twin go at it. Ya'll are going to be like, 'They are 100% real.' That's what is going to make it fire. It's going to be real. I'm excited to pump that out to the fans and give them that. It'll be different from every other angle."

The issues between Jey and Jimmy Uso began at SummerSlam 2023 when the latter betrayed his brother. Jimmy's actions prevented Jey from winning The Tribal Combat against Roman Reigns. This led to his return to The Bloodline, as Jey jumped ship to Monday Night RAW.

What are your thoughts on Rikishi being involved in Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso? Sound off.

