Rikishi sends a message to Jimmy and Jey Uso after their heated confrontation at WrestleMania 40 Kickoff Show

At the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff Show, Jimmy and Jey Uso once again came face-to-face with each other. Their father, Rikishi, took to social media to react to their latest confrontation.

After headlining last year's WrestleMania 39, Jimmy and Jey Uso are set to collide in a highly awaited singles match at this year's show. The Usos are multi-time Tag Team Champions but this will be the first time the twins collide in a one-on-one match on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

On Twitter/X, Rikishi shared a video of Jimmy and Jey's confrontation from the Kickoff Show. He further hyped up their upcoming showdown.

"Uso vs Uso in the city of Usoly LOVE . Its TIME !!!! #anoaifatubloodline #wrestlemania #40," wrote Rikishi.

Jimmy Uso detailed his issues with Jey Uso

Jimmy Uso opened up about his issues with Jey Uso, stating that his younger brother "forgot" about him.

Last year, Jimmy betrayed his brother during the latter's Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns. In 2024, Jimmy prevented his brother from winning the Intercontinental Championship.

Speaking in a recently uploaded vlog on WWE's YouTube channel, Jimmy stated the following:

"I'm one of one. I am. Jey's one of two. I can lay out; here you go, but don't forget me. You forgot me. Now, that's why I got an issue with you. What I won't lose is respect from little brother. Cause you think it's just you. It's never just you. It ain't never just you, bruh. This all love though? That's the crazy part, right? This is all love."

On the final episode of SmackDown before WrestleMania XL, Jey will share the ring with his younger brother and Bloodline member Solo Sikoa. This won't be Jey's first match against Sikoa.

Ahead of his collision with Jimmy, the former multi-time Tag Team Champion will aim for a huge victory over The Enforcer of The Bloodline.

