"You forgot me" - 8-time WWE champion details issues with Jey Uso ahead of WrestleMania XL

Jey Uso rose to the top of WWE in a heartbeat as a singles star after leaving The Bloodline. However, Jimmy Uso explained the issues he had with his twin heading into The Grandest Stage of Them All in Philadelphia.

After The Bloodline Civil War arc, Jey Uso started his singles run with the promotion after the villainous stable took out Jimmy Uso for weeks. The star returned to WWE and cost his brother a shot at becoming the next Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at SummerSlam.

This led to the end of The Usos. However, Jimmy's motives weren't clear as he rejoined the stable after Jey departed from the brand. Speaking on WWE's YouTube channel, Jimmy revealed why he has an issue with Jey, as he forgot about him and started a new journey without his brother.

"I'm one of one. I am. Jey's one of two. I can lay out; here you go, but don't forget me. You forgot me. Now, that's why I got an issue with you. But I won't lose is respect for from little brother. Cause you think it's just you. It's never just you. It ain't never just you, bruh. This all love though? That's the crazy part, right? This is all love." (From 2:30 to 3:10)

Jimmy, similar to Jey, loves his brother, and the two will settle the score in the city of Brotherly Love on the first night of WrestleMania.

Jey Uso wants Jimmy Uso to cut ties with two popular WWE stars

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman's alliance created chaos in the WWE as it led to the birth of The Tribal Chief and The Bloodline in the coming years on Friday Night SmackDown. The faction became one of the most dominant stables in all of professional wrestling.

However, Jey Uso read between the lines by cutting ties with them and left Friday Night SmackDown. Ahead of WrestleMania XL, Main Event Jey had a message for Jimmy Uso and advised him to leave The Bloodline, as Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman would blame him and make him pay for his actions.

"It took me a while to open my eyes, man. And, if my brother stays too close to The Tribal Chief and Paul Heyman, they're going to spin it on him... My brother has been sleeping too long, man. He's got to get away. There's still good in Jimmy. I see it. I mean, I feel it."

It will be interesting to see which Uso walks out with a win in Philadelphia at The Showcase of the Immortals.

What are your thoughts on The Usos? Sound off!

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit WWE and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

CM Punk has patched up a long-standing rivalry. More details HERE

Poll : Which Uso do you think will win at WrestleMania XL? Yeet No Yeet 0 votes View Discussion