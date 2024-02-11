Rikishi sends a message to Jimmy and Jey Uso after their recent confrontation in WWE

Rikishi took to social media to send a message to his sons, Jimmy and Jey Uso. During the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match, The Usos crossed paths in the WWE ring for the first time in months.

At the 2023 SummerSlam Premium Live Event, Jimmy betrayed his brother and prevented him from beating Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Taking to Instagram, Rikishi explained how proud he was of his boys after they entered the Men's Royal Rumble Match at #1 and #2.

"Historical moment Royal Rumble . Proud of my boys Jimmy & Jey @thesamoandynasty @wwe," wrote Rikishi.

Check out Rikishi's Instagram post below:

Jey Uso praised his brother Jimmy and claimed that he misses The Bloodline

Jey Uso praised his brother Jimmy Uso for his hilarious antics. The Usos are former multi-time tag team champions, and their historic reign as the Undisputed Tag Team Champions came to an end at WrestleMania 39.

Speaking in an interview with TNT Sports, Jey Uso said:

"Jimmy’s a funny dude, naturally, man. He’s got it. He’s only shown like snippets of that stuff on TV. But we are always belly rolling all the time around him in the locker room, [and] behind the scenes. I’m just glad people are starting to see that, man."

Main Event Jey further said that he misses The Bloodline.

"Never in a million years did I think we’d be split and handling both shows. And they have a lot of segments. When I’m on, I have a lot of segments. So I appreciate that. And yeah, I do miss them [The Bloodline]. I see them come out as a group; I automatically know. I see it in their faces; they’re having fun. Especially my brother, Jimmy, on that side. He’s having fun, and I’m happy for him. He’s breaking out of his shell now, Uce. If you can see that."

It remains to be seen if WWE books a singles match between Jey and Jimmy for WrestleMania 40.

