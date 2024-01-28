Rikishi sends a message to Naomi after blockbuster WWE return at Royal Rumble; drops huge Bloodline tease

WWE legend and real-life Bloodline member Rikishi recently sent a message to Naomi after her incredible return to the company at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

The 36-year-old returned to World Wrestling Entertainment after almost two and a half years during last night's Women's Royal Rumble Match. She entered the bout at the number two spot. Naomi made history by lasting the longest in a Women's Rumble, but her record was shortly broken by Bayley, who went on to win the match.

Rikishi recently took to his Instagram stories to react to Naomi's return. The WWE legend posted a snippet from her entrance and dropped a huge Bloodline tease with the drop of blood emoji. The emoji is frequently used to represent the faction.

Check out the screenshot of Rikishi's Instagram story below:

Screenshot of Rikishi's Instagram story

For those who are not familiar, Naomi is also a real-life Bloodline member, as she is married to Jimmy Uso. Fans on social media have been extremely vocal about including her in Roman Reigns' faction on WWE television.

Naomi thanked fans for a warm welcome upon her WWE return

After the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, Naomi took to Twitter to send a heartfelt message to the fans. The former SmackDown Women's Champion said thank you to the audience for a warm welcome and also said that she was feeling really good.

"I don’t think I have any tears left lol. Thank you all for the warm embrace. It feels really good! #RoyalRumble," Naomi tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Many fans want Naomi to go for gold and possibly challenge Rhea Ripley or IYO SKY for a title match at Elimination Chamber. What the Stamford-based promotion has planned for the star's future remains to be seen.

In the post-show press conference, Bayley said it was great being inside the ring with the former SmackDown Women's Champion and Natalya.

Are you excited to see Naomi in World Wrestling Entertainment again? Let us know in the comments section below.

Current champion didn't pay attention to The Rock's return. More details HERE.