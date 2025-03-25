Rikishi sends message to Naomi following SmackDown attack

WWE Superstar Naomi turned heel earlier this month after confessing to having taken out Jade Cargill in November 2024. The Glow attacked The Storm this past week on SmackDown as well.

On the March 21 episode of the blue brand's show, Jade Cargill returned to in-ring action to lock horns with Liv Morgan in a singles match. The Judgment Day member handed the former AEW star her first pinfall loss in the wrestling promotion, thanks to interference from Naomi. The real-life Trinity Fatu, sporting an impressive new look, brutally assaulted her former ally after the match.

Earlier today, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi took to Instagram Stories to reshare a fan-made animated picture of Naomi. He sent a short message to his daughter-in-law in her new gear, acknowledging she had turned to the dark side.

"🩸☝🏾 Malo Trin @trinity_fatu," he wrote.

Here are screenshots of Rikishi's Instagram Story:

Rikishi's message to Naomi [Picture Credits: WWE veteran's Instagram Story]

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair opens up about the fallout between Naomi and Jade Cargill

Bianca Belair was reduced to tears after Naomi admitted that she was the mystery assailant who injured her former tag team partner, Jade Cargill.

The EST of WWE spoke about the shocking development in a recent interview on ESPN's First Take. She claimed that the revelation was heartbreaking for her. Belair added that The Glow's betrayal hurt her so badly that she could not focus on her WrestleMania match.

"So it's very heartbreaking for me. I'm actually more hurt than anything. And it's really tough because I just won [the] Elimination Chamber, and I'm supposed to be going to WrestleMania [41] and having a big title match. But it's really hard to focus on that. So it's kind of bittersweet for me, like, I'm trying to be excited about this Elimination Chamber win. But I'm also hurt by the breakdown of the big three because we were doing amazing things, and we were really representing. So it's just a very heartbreaking time for me right now," Belair said. [From 0:48 to 1:13]

You can check out Bianca Belair's comments in the video below:

Bianca Belair won the Women's Elimination Chamber Match earlier this month to punch her ticket to WrestleMania for a Women's World Championship contest. The current title holder, IYO SKY, will put the gold on the line against Rhea Ripley next week on Monday Night RAW.

Who do you think will face Bianca Belair in a championship bout at WrestleMania 41? Hit the Discuss button and sound off!

