Rikishi sends a message to Nia Jax after she uses his popular move on WWE RAW

Rikishi took to social media to send a four-word message to Nia Jax after the latter used the Hall of Famer's iconic move on WWE RAW.

Nia Jax has been unstoppable since returning to the global juggernaut. She has lost just one singles match in her second stint with the company and has victories over some of the top superstars in the women's division. The Irresistible Force was in action on RAW last night, where she faced Becky Lynch.

The duo also collided a few weeks ago, and Jax came out on top. However, this time, the match ended via DQ as Liv Morgan attacked the Samoan star. Morgan was unhappy with The Man interfering in her match last week and decided to get back at her with an interference of her own.

During the match, Nia Jax used Rikishi's popular move ''Stinkface'' on Becky Lynch, which caught the attention of the Hall of Famer. The real-life Bloodline member reacted to the same with a short message on Twitter/X.

Becky Lynch says nobody in the WWE women's division likes Nia Jax

Becky Lynch and Nia Jax have been fierce rivals for years. The duo finally met in a singles competition a few weeks back on WWE RAW, where The Irresistible Force came out on top. Jax went on to challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship but suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of Mami.

The rematch between Nia and Becky ended on an indefinite note as Liv Morgan interfered in the proceedings. Nonetheless, the duo still have a lot of animosity between them, with The Man recently claiming that the entire women's locker room is not fond of Nia.

"Look, I have said it before. The women’s locker room agrees on nothing, absolutely nothing, other than [that] nobody likes Nia Jax, and so I think whenever she is in the mix, you gonna see a lot of people working together to get rid of her," the Irish star told Sony Sports Network.

All three of Nia, Becky, and Liv Morgan are chasing Rhea Ripley's Women's World Championship. Lynch and Morgan will meet in a singles match next week, where one can expect Jax to play a role.

