Rikishi sends a message to Solo Sikoa after he is anointed as Head of the Table in Roman Reigns' absence

Solo Sikoa has been running things in The Bloodline amidst Roman Reigns' WWE hiatus. The Enforcer was recently anointed as The Head of The Table by Paul Heyman, following which the rising star's father, Rikishi, took to social media to send a message.

Roman Reigns has been away from WWE programming since losing to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40. Solo Sikoa has taken control of The Bloodline in Reigns' absence. The Enforcer has removed Jimmy Uso from the group and added Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa.

While Heyman is still around with Bloodline 2.0, The Wiseman looks visibly terrified of the new group and appears to be working against his will. The Special Counsel was present on the recent episode of SmackDown along with the rest of the members of the heel faction. The WWE Hall of Famer made it clear on the show that Solo Sikoa sits at The Head of The Table while Reigns is away. The veteran also gave a new nickname to Tama Tonga, calling him the Right Hand Man.

Rikishi, who has been actively involved in the ongoing Bloodline storyline, took to Instagram to send a message to his son after the big reveal. The WWE legend called Solo a born leader, asking others to acknowledge him.

''A born leader! Acknowledge him?'' he wrote.

Rikishi shared his thoughts on a potential match between Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns has stayed off the wrestling radar since dropping the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to Cody Rhodes at The Show of Shows earlier this year. The Tribal Chief is expected to return in time for SummerSlam, with a feud against Solo Sikoa looking like the most obvious direction.

Rikishi shared his thoughts on the same, noting that a potential collision between his family members looks inevitable.

"I almost see Roman [Reigns] coming in and Solo [Sikoa] standing his ground, because that could be something with the outstanding performance of Solo holding it down since Roman is out of the picture. He's been doing a very good job of building his brand and holding that part of The Bloodline. I guess they call it Bloodline 2.0,'' Rikishi said.

Jimmy Uso is also currently out of action after being attacked by his brother and Tama Tonga. The former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion would also be looking to settle the score against the new Bloodline and could join forces with Roman Reigns in the future.

