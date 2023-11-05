Rikishi sends a message to Solo Sikoa after his dominant win over John Cena at WWE Crown Jewel

Rikishi took to social media to react to Solo Sikoa's dominant win over John Cena at WWE Crown Jewel.

Sikoa's match against The Cenation Leader was historic for multiple reasons. This was The Enforcer's first-ever singles match at a Premium Live Event, meanwhile, Cena was chasing his first televised singles victory since 2018.

Unfortunately for The Cenation Leader, Sikoa was simply the more dominant of the two. A series of Samoan Spikes led to a huge win for The Bloodline member.

Taking to Instagram, Sikoa's father and WWE legend, Rikishi, reacted to the win by sending out a bold message.

"Unstoppable @solosikoa 🩸☝🏾 !! #TheProblem #Fatu #Anoai Did y’all watch ??" wrote Rikishi.

Dutch Mantell commented on a potential John Cena retirement angle amid his feud with Solo Sikoa

In the lead-up to Crown Jewel, John Cena hinted at the possibility of him retiring from pro wrestling.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell discussed the same, claiming that Cena's feud with Solo Sikoa blended in perfectly with his potential retirement.

"That's just going along with the story. I mean, that's what I would suggest, they might say 'Shut up! you don't know what you're talking about.' But, it might work. If, but, John is telling that story because and that wasn't his acting, I think he really, seriously, believes that, you know, he said, 'I can't really do this anymore.' I mean, you're not completely blind to your abilities when you get older. You just can't do it...Well, I can't do it. Hell, I couldn't do it 30 years ago."

Following Cena's loss to Sikoa, the 16-time world champion received a standing ovation from the WWE Universe as he exited in disappointment.

While The Cenation Leader didn't confirm his retirement, there are chances of him going back to Hollywood and bringing an end to his current run.

