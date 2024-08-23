Rikishi sends a message to his sons Jimmy and Jey Uso amid their split

Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso are currently signed to separate brands in WWE. Rikishi wished both his sons on their birthday and sent a message on social media.

The Usos are multi-time tag team champions in WWE. At WrestleMania 39, their latest reign as tag team champions came to an end after losing the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

On Instagram, Rikishi sent a heartfelt message and praised both of his sons on their birthday.

"HAPPY BORN DAY to my boys !! Blessed to be Blessed 2 of the BEST to ever do it . May you continue to follow your passion and love for the business , family and most of all GOD . Today and always we celebrate life and all your life accomplishments . Stay Humble show love and compassion to the world … Love you both beyond Dad #1Fan GOD NEVER MISS," Rikishi shared.

Check out Rikishi's Instagram post below:

Fans would be patiently waiting to see a reunion of The Usos in WWE soon.

Jey Uso addressed his WWE WrestleMania XL match against Jimmy Uso

At WrestleMania XL, Jey Uso faced Jimmy Uso in what would be a first-ever singles match between the twin brothers.

While speaking with Gorilla Position, The Yeet Master stated that they let people down with their match.

"I just said this to someone. I kinda felt like we did let the people down. [Really, you feel that?] Yeah, man, cuz I wanted to go out there and have a straight up banger too. I wanted to do the wrestling part but let alone make sure the emotion part is there. It was just a time issue. You know what I'm saying? You just gotta play your position on the team. That's what happened. I'm still happy though, Uce, I got a singles match at WrestleMania with my brother. That's a big picture. So, I'mma always have me and him in a face-off at WrestleMania. I'mma frame a picture, that's always, it's marked off our box. I just wish we could have went the way I know we can," Jey Uso said.

While Jimmy Uso is currently sidelined with an injury, Jey Uso has his sights set on the Intercontinental Championship on RAW.

