Rikishi sends a message to WWE after Jey Uso wins Royal Rumble

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi had a message for the Stamford-based company after Jey Uso won the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match. The WWE veteran was quite emotional and thanked the promotion on the latest edition of his podcast.

Jey Uso is the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble winner. Despite the match featuring some of the biggest names in the company, Jey somehow managed to pick up the big win when all was said and done. He threw out John Cena in the end to win the bout and later posed for a photo with WWE CCO Triple H backstage.

On the latest edition of his Off The Top podcast, WWE legend Rikishi opened up about his son's massive win and had a 'Thank you' message for the promotion.

"When he won the Intercontinental belt, and he lost the Intercontinental belt. Such a short time, I mean, all of that, somebody must have heard and said, 'Hey, the one thing that's definitely power is the voice of the wrestling fans.' The videos tell no lies. When you see Jey hit that arena, Jey's got that arena all lit. It doesn't matter if it's Hong Kong, Japan, Chicago, New York City, all the way to South Africa, it does not matter. It is YEET Mania for sure. The YEET Man is on fire. The YEET Man has put in work. For us, as a family that has seen personally, the struggle, the hard work, what the kid has went through. Thank you to the WWE, Thank you to the WWE Universe for believing in this kid." [4:45 - 5:35]

Rikishi supported his son through thick and thin

There were times during the past year or so when Rikishi wasn't happy at all over his son's booking. At one point, he even threatened that Jey could go to All Elite Wrestling if WWE didn't book him well.

A lot has changed since then. Jey Uso is going to WrestleMania 41 and has a chance to etch his name in the history books. Only time will tell if Jey manages to win the big one at The Show of Shows.

