Rikishi sends a one-word message to Jey Uso after his post-Royal Rumble win

On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Jey Uso defeated Bronson Reed in the aftermath of the Royal Rumble. Taking to social media, Rikishi sent a one-word message to his son.

Jey was the first entrant in this year's Men's Royal Rumble Match. Shortly after, he was joined in the ring by Jimmy Uso, who was entrant #2. The two brothers, who had a fallout last summer, went back and forth in the Rumble Match.

Taking to Instagram, Rikishi reacted to Jey's entrance on Monday Night RAW, as he once again had the WWE Universe on its feet.

"Entertain!" wrote Rikishi.

Check out a screengrab of Rikishi's Instagram story:

In 2023, Jey jumped ship to Monday Night RAW from SmackDown. At SummerSlam, he lost to Roman Reigns in The Bloodline Civil War following interference from Jimmy Uso, who betrayed his brother and rejoined The Bloodline.

After joining RAW, Jey won the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship with Cody Rhodes. Rhodes was also responsible for bringing the former over to RAW.

Jey Uso teased a potential Rikishi's potential WWE return

Jey Uso has teased the possibility of Rikishi returning to WWE for another run in the company.

Speaking in an interview with TNT Sports, Jey claimed his father has "one more little run" left in him:

"Of course, maybe special referee. I don't know about that hot tag. You know what, I take that back. I think Pops has got one more little run in him."

According to reports, Jey could face his brother Jimmy in a singles match at WrestleMania 40. It will be interesting to see if their father, Rikishi, gets involved in the build-up.

