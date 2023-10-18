Rikishi sends a two-word message to Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso after they lose the tag team championships

Rikishi took to Instagram to send a two-word message to Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso.

On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Rhodes and Jey lost the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship to The Judgment Day. The closing moments of the match saw Jimmy Uso hit his brother Jey with a superkick, leading to a win for Finn Balor and Damian Priest.

Interestingly enough, Rikishi took to Instagram to react to Rhodes and Jey winning the tag team championships at Fastlane. The duo defeated Balor and Priest to win the titles in the first place.

"And New," wrote Rikishi.

Check out a screengrab of Rikishi's Instagram story:

Stevie Richards provided his take on the finish to Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso's match against The Judgment Day

On RAW, Finn Balor and Damian Priest became the new and two-time Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

According to Stevie Richards, the closing moments of the match should've been different. Speaking on the Stevie Richards Wrestling Analysis, the former WWE star explained why Balor should've pinned Jey immediately after Jimmy's interference.

"This is the disconnect," Richards said. "This is where things go wrong in a psychology standpoint because Finn would probably be better off just rolling over, putting even just an arm on Jey, to prove that Jimmy cost the babyfaces, Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes, the tag team titles. That's what we call heat."

Rhodes and Jey's reign as the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions ended after just nine days. The duo successfully defended the titles against Austin Theory and Grayson Waller on last week's episode of SmackDown before being confronted by The Bloodline.

It remains to be seen what WWE has in store for Rhodes and Jey in the lead-up to Crown Jewel.

What do you think WWE has in store for Rikishi and Jey Uso next?