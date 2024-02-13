Rikishi sends a two-word message in honor of real-life Bloodline legends

WWE legend and Anoa'i family member Rikishi recently took to social media to send a message in honor of real-life Bloodline members Peter Maivia and Afa & Sika.

Afa and Sika were collectively known as The Wild Samoans. Having primarily competed in the NWA and WWF, they held 21 tag team championships around the world. In 2020, Afa and Sika appeared at the Hell in a Cell Premium Live Event to celebrate Roman Reigns' victory over Jey Uso in an "I Quit" Match. Meanwhile Peter Maivia started his wrestling journey in 1960 and was a globally renowned star.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Rikishi posted a short message in honor of The Wild Samoans and Peter Maivia, who trained Afa and Saka. He stated that theirs was the first chapter in The Bloodline saga.

"Chapter ONE 🩸☝🏾#bloodline @thesamoandynasty," wrote Rikishi.

Check out Rikishi's Instagram post:

Former Bloodline member Jey Uso believes Rikishi has one more run left in him

According to Jey Uso, his father has one more run left in him, as he teased the possibility of Rikishi's WWE return.

Last summer, Jey quit The Bloodline before being betrayed by his brother Jimmy Uso at the SummerSlam Premium Live Event. Jimmy's interference during the Tribal Combat led to Jey suffering another loss at the hands of Roman Reigns.

Speaking in an interview with TNT Sports, Jey initially claimed that his father could return for a role as a special guest referee. He later stated that the Hall of Famer could have one more run in him.

"Of course, maybe special referee. I don't know about that hot tag. You know what, I take that back. I think Pops has got one more little run in him."

A singles match between Jey and Jimmy could take place at WrestleMania XL. Jimmy was also responsible for Jey and Cody Rhodes losing the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship to The Judgment Day.

Jey is currently feuding with Gunther on RAW. The Ring General will defend the Intercontinental Championship against the former tag team champion on next week's RAW.

Would you like to see Rikishi return to WWE for another run? Sound off in the comments section below.

