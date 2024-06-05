Rikishi sends two-word message to Jey Uso after WWE RAW

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi had a message for his son Jey Uso after last night's edition of RAW. He seemed quite impressed with Jey's reception on the show.

On last night's episode of RAW, Jey came out through the crowd and received an incredible ovation from the fans in attendance. WWE later shared the video on its official Instagram handle.

The post came to Rikishi's notice, and he shared it on his Instagram. He also sent a two-word message to his son:

"YEET USOMANIA," he wrote.

Image credits: Instagram.

Rikishi wanted to be a part of WrestleMania XL Night 1

On Night 1 of WrestleMania XL, Jey and Jimmy Uso collided in a singles match where the former was victorious.

On the RIKISHI FATU OFF THE TOP podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer had the following to say about the match:

"They did great without me, but just to add a little bit more to the match, it would have been a great opportunity not only for the fans but also for myself on a personal level. To be able to grace the stage with your kids—that's a memory that will forever be in stone in our family. But at the end of the day, I don't make the calls. I didn't lie about it. I was right close by; I was in Philadelphia. Everybody knew where I was, but I never got the call," he said.

Jey and Jimmy's encounter left a lot to be desired. Many fans called it one of the worst matches of the year. The twins were also involved in the main event of Night 2 of 'Mania.

Jimmy tried to interfere in the match, but Jey came out to a loud pop and attacked his brother on the entranceway.

Is Jey a future world champion in WWE?

