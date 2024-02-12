Rikishi set to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award

Rikishi is set to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award in May for his WWE career and status as a Polynesian icon.

Many wrestling fans would remember the WWE Hall of Famer at the height of his career during the Attitude Era. However, he started way back in 1985 in Canada and Japan when he was still known as Fatu. He teamed up with his real-life cousin Samu as The Samoan SWAT Team, later known as The Headshrinkers in WWE.

After a few years as a tag team wrestler, Fatu would undergo several gimmick changes before returning to WWE TV in 1999 as his most iconic character. He would go on to win the Intercontinental Championship and would even challenge for the WWE Championship.

Rikishi is set to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award on May 18, 2024, at the annual Mayjah Vibes. It's an annual festival celebrating Polynesian Culture. It will be held at the Adelanto Center in Adelanto, California.

The wrestling legend was born and raised in San Francisco, California. However, he's part of the Anoa'i wrestling family who was originally from American Samoa and made their name in Hawaii.

The former Intercontinental Champion departed WWE in 2004 before returning in 2012 to watch his cousin Yokozuna get inducted into the Hall of Fame. He would join him three years later and has continued to make sporadic appearances for the company.

Rikishi's legacy lives on through his sons

Some people might not know this, but Rikishi has three sons currently in WWE – Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa. He's the proud father of one of the greatest tag teams in wrestling history. The Usos are also one of the most successful teams ever.

In addition to being a great tag team, Jimmy and Jey showed late last year that they could be singles stars despite being twins. Jey is thriving on WWE RAW and will likely challenge Gunther soon for the Intercontinental Championship.

Jimmy, on the other hand, remains with The Bloodline but has turned into one of the most entertaining heels at the moment. He's with his younger brother Solo, who has been dubbed by Roman Reigns as The Tribal Prince.

