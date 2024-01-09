Congratulations to WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi shared some heartwarming news on social media today. As you may already know, the legend is the real-life father of The Usos and Solo Sikoa

The Bloodline was the most powerful faction in WWE not so long ago. It all went south when Jimmy Uso decided to betray his brother during the Tribal Combat match at SummerSlam 2023 to ensure that Roman Reigns retained the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Jey Uso then left the faction and proceeded to become a singles star on RAW.

Rikishi's last match in WWE took place on RAW's January 6, 2014 edition. He teamed up with Too Cool (Grandmaster Sexay & Scotty 2 Hotty) to defeat 3MB (Jinder Mahal, Drew McIntyre, and Heath Slater). The veteran competed in many more matches on the independent wrestling scene before hanging his boots up for good in 2019.

The 58-year-old took to Instagram today to share a picture of his two-month-old granddaughter:

"Welcome My Grandaughter. “ ANAHLAYA THAVANA TUUHETOKA “ to the world 🤎 #LatinSamoanTongan young queen !! #2months," he wrote.

Bill Apter believes WWE legend Rikishi could be involved in the end of The Bloodline

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter has suggested that Rikishi should have been involved in the end of The Bloodline faction on WWE television.

During a November 2023 edition of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Bill Apter suggested that the Hall of Famer would have been the right choice to have made some kind of a contribution to The Bloodline's storyline. Apter added that if it were up to him, he would have brought the legend back when the group was on the verge of splitting.

"I just think the thing with The Bloodline is I don't think they broke it up right. I just found something there. There was so much more, to me, that you could have done with that. You could have involved Rikishi in there. I think that would have been the way I would have broken it up, you know, have Rikishi be the last deal." [From 03:48 to 05:09]

The former Intercontinental Champion was recently asked if he was going to return to the promotion to help The Bloodline, to which he provided a cryptic response. Only time will tell what the promotion has planned for the SmackDown faction on the road to WrestleMania 40.

Are you ready for The Bloodline to be broken up? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Scott Steiner thinks an upcoming star is ready for Roman Reigns here.