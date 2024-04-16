Rikishi shares backstage photo with Booker T and 2 other WWE legends

WWE Hall of Famer and real-life Bloodline member Rikishi recently took to social media to share a backstage photo with Booker T, Haku, and Sharmell.

At WrestleMania XL, Rikishi's sons Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso locked horns in a Brother vs. Brother match. Many fans expected to see the legend show up during the contest. However, that was not the case, and the former Intercontinental Champion recently said he was hoping to be involved in the bout but did not receive a call from the Stamford-based promotion.

The 58-year-old recently took to Instagram to post a backstage photo alongside WWE legends including Haku, Booker T, and the latter's real-life wife, Sharmell. In the post's caption, The Samoan Stinker called them his family.

"YEARS BEEN SOLID AS WE ARE and WILL ALWAYS BE FAMILY .. and here WE are @bookertfivex @realsharmell @therealkinghaku #nevergaveuphope #godisgood #blessedlife #giving #love #family #brownandblackexcellence," he wrote.

Check out his Instagram post below:

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi said Dominik Mysterio knows how to portray his character

During a recent edition of his Rikishi Fatu Off The Top podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer called Dominik Mysterio one of his favorites and said it was cool to see the latter work with his father, Rey Mysterio.

The Samoan Stinker also mentioned that "Dirty" Dom knew how to portray his villainous character to perfection.

"One of my favorites in there is 'Dirty' Dom. You know, how cool is that to be able to be in there and work with your father, right? Then you got other, you know, two guys that can work their a**es off, but he has just slowly, you know, he found himself, right? I mean, he can have a match by himself at WrestleMania and still have an A+ type of match with the right worker. That kid has just got so much heat, you know what I mean? He just looks like he knows how to work his character, so [a] big shout-out to Dom!" said Rikishi.

Many fans want Rikishi to show up on WWE television amid the rising tension in The Bloodline. It will be interesting to see if the legend will get involved in the intriguing angle.

