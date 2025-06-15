Rikishi shares emotional tribute to major Bloodline member on Father's Day

WWE legend Rikishi shared an emotional tribute to a real-life Bloodline member on Father's Day. The veteran was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015.

The former champion recently took to social media to share a tribute to Peter Maivia. Rikishi noted that The Rock's grandfather was the beginning of the Samoan dynasty, and you can check out his heartfelt message in the Instagram post below.

"🙏🏾🩸☝🏾 Mamalu o Samoa The beginning of @thesamoandynasty family," he wrote.

The 59-year-old is the father of The Usos and Solo Sikoa in real life. Jey Uso captured the World Heavyweight Championship from Gunther at WrestleMania 41. Main Event Jey locked The Ring General in a chokehold and won the match via submission.

However, Gunther got his revenge this past Monday night on WWE RAW. The Ring General defeated Jey Uso by applying a chokehold until he passed out to capture the World Heavyweight Championship for the second time.

Rikishi calls for WWE writers to be fired following Jey Uso's title loss

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi recently called for the company to make major changes after Gunther captured the World Heavyweight Championship from Jey Uso on this past Monday's edition of RAW.

Speaking on his Off the Top podcast, the legend revealed his honest opinion of The Yeet Master losing the World Heavyweight Championship. Rikishi suggested that members of the creative team should be fired and claimed that Uso deserved a longer run with the title.

"You know what I feel? This is what I feel. I feel that those that are writing for this kid, his storyline, you didn't do him justice. You didn't feed this champion right talent to be able to continue to make this champion. Not a fair shot in my eyes. So you go 51 days. I say fire. Fire those that are writing for this kid here if you can't come up with something simple to promote and push your champion that you, not me, you decide to put this kid in that position," he said.

You can check out the video below:

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Jey Uso after losing the World Heavyweight Championship to Gunther on RAW.

