Rikishi shares message about 'truth' ahead of WWE SmackDown

Rikishi has shared another cryptic message on social media as The Bloodline story intensifies, heading into WrestleMania XL.

In a post on his Instagram account, Rikishi shared a new cryptic message about the "truth".

"Stay ROOTED to your truth.. Nothing else..," he wrote.

You can see his post below:

It was confirmed last Friday on SmackDown that The Rock and Roman Reigns will team up to face Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a high-stakes main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania XL. The match's outcome directly affects the main event of Night 2, which is Reigns vs. Rhodes part II for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Jey Uso also issued a challenge to his twin Jimmy for a brother vs brother showdown at The Clash of the Immortals. Jimmy is expected to give his answer in this week's episode of SmackDown. Jey and Jimmy, as well as Solo Sikoa, are Rikishi's own sons.

It is unclear what the WWE Hall of Famer means by his latest message on social media. It could be just a motivation for all of his followers or it could be directly related to The Bloodline story. Nevertheless, these messages from real-life members of the Anoa'i family make the Road to WrestleMania XL even more interesting.

Will Rikishi get involved with Jey and Jimmy's feud?

In a recent interview with Love Wrestling at Monopoly Events, Rikishi was asked about The Bloodline story and if he'll be coming back to settle things between Jey and Jimmy Uso. The former Intercontinental Champion teased the possibility of returning at WrestleMania 40.

"I've been hearing that over the last 16 hours since I’ve been here signing for the Love of Wrestling fans," he said. "'Are you coming back?' I go, 'What are you talking about?' 'We need you to come back to settle this drama going on between your kids.' I'm like, 'I don't know. I really don't know.' Will it happen? Maybe. Can it happen? Of course. But is that what the fans want? Is that what The Bloodline wants? Is that what the WWE wants? So in the meantime, I'm kind of on the sidelines. I'm just, I don't want to say patiently waiting, but I'm on the side." [H/T Wrestling Headlines]

WrestleMania XL is less than a month away, so the buildup to every match will be interesting. Things are about to heat up heading into the biggest event of the year.

Which WrestleMania XL match are you looking forward to the most? Discuss below!