Rikishi spotted with Nia Jax and another Anoa'i family member after The Bloodline Civil War WWE match

Hall of Famer Rikishi (Solofa Fatu Jr.) was recently seen with former WWE Superstar Nia Jax and his real-life brother Sam Fatu after The Bloodline Civil War match at this year’s Money in the Bank.

Jey and Jimmy Uso went against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa in the O2 Arena, London. At this year's MITB, Reigns was ultimately pinned by Jey Uso after over 1294 days.

This came as a shock to the WWE Universe and also to Anoa’i family members. However, on-screen, we may have witnessed the pinnacle fallout of The Bloodline, but Rikishi has a different approach.

After the Civil War match in London, the WWE legend shared a photo with Nia Jax and Sam (former WWF Tag Team Champion with Rikishi) in Philadelphia. Since Sam Fatu runs the WXW C4 promotion based in Pennsylvania, the trio of Anoa’i family members may have been spotted together.

In his caption, Rikishi wrote “Aiga,” which translates to the family with a blood emoji and a finger emoji raised in the sky, which clearly hints at The Bloodline’s unbreakable bond.

“Aiga @linafanene @samuanoai we out Philly Samoan Dynasty,” he wrote.

Check out the WWE Hall of Famer’s tweet below:

Solo Sikoa shared a cryptic message after The Bloodline Civil War match at MITB

Sikoa likes to keep his words shorter and actions louder, as was evident in a tweet after losing against The Usos in the Civil War match at 2023 Money in the Bank.

While Roman Reigns and The Enforcer dominated most of the fight, things changed when Sikoa was sent through the announcer's table, forcing Reigns alone to face The Usos.

Jimmy and Jey Uso worked together to pin their cousin, as the latter executed a Splash from the top rope to clinch the victory. As a result, Solo Sikoa shared a mysterious message on Twitter, along with images from last night's performance.

Check out Sikoa’s tweet below:

It remains to be seen what The Tribal Chief has to offer after the implosion of The Bloodline. The Usos have undoubtedly decided to cut the chords with Reigns, but Sikoa also turning his back on Reigns is unknown for now.

