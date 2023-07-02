Solo Sikoa breaks silence with a cryptic message after losing Bloodline Civil War at WWE Money in the Bank

Solo Sikoa is a man of few words, and that was reflected in a tweet he sent out after losing the Bloodline Civil War at WWE Money in the Bank last night.

The Enforcer teamed up with Roman Reigns to take on his brothers, Jimmy and Jey Uso, in the recently concluded show's main event. While the Bloodline duo was in control of the match for the majority of the time, things turned around after Sikoa crashed through the commentary table, leaving Reigns alone to fend off The Usos.

The former tag team champions then worked in unison to lay out their cousin, and in the end, Jey Uso delivered a Splash from the top rope to secure the victory. The Tribal Chief getting pinned for the first time in over three and a half years stunned everyone. Meanwhile, Solo Sikoa also posted a cryptic message on Twitter, along with photos from last night's show.

"..." Sikoa tweeted.

What's next for Solo Sikoa in WWE?

Since his main roster debut last year, Solo Sikoa has been treated like a formidable force. He has lost just one singles match via pinfall or submission since moving up to SmackDown and has helped Roman Reigns on multiple instances during his ongoing historic run.

While Sikoa was the last man left standing beside The Tribal Chief after The Usos betrayed him, it's unlikely that the duo will stick together for a long time. Reigns was seen losing his mind after getting pinned at Money in the Bank, and one can expect that to play a role in the further collapse of The Bloodline.

A new report also stated that WWE's higher-ups are talking about possibly putting The Bloodline saga to rest, and the same could happen at SummerSlam 2023.

"Big calls are made for The Bloodline closure chapter. Next few weeks will be crazy before the biggest stop of the year SummerSlam. Tighten those seatbelts."

mister j @brandnewdrip #MITB Roman Reigns after the tag match. Smackdown is about to be a movie. Roman Reigns after the tag match. Smackdown is about to be a movie. 👀 #MITB https://t.co/HfAXdBsrOb

It has been speculated for a long time that The Bloodline storyline could end with Roman Reigns facing Jey Uso in a singles match, and the end of WWE Money in the Bank certainly set that up.

Find out which wrestling legend respects both CM Punk & The Young Bucks right here

Poll : 0 votes