Rikishi teases potential betrayal between Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu with a cryptic message

Rikishi sent a cryptic message on social media. The real-life Bloodline member teased a potential betrayal between Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu.

Sikoa lost the Ula Fala to Roman Reigns on RAW's Netflix premiere. Until last week's SmackDown The Street Champion only made one appearance since losing to The OTC. His status as the leader of The New Bloodline also remains in question, considering how Fatu and Tama Tonga have been taking care of business in his absence.

Recently, Rikishi shared a GIF of Fatu acknowledging Sikoa on X (fka Twitter). The Samoan Werewolf has been loyal to the now-former Tribal Chief since debuting in June 2024 and has been vocal about his love for Sikoa.

Check out Rikishi's cryptic post on X:

The GIF could be a potential hit at a betrayal. Fatu could question Sikoa's credibility after he lost to Reigns. The WWE Universe also loves it when The Samoan Werewolf takes the mic. See how Fatu is finding his footing on the roster, it might be time for him to step out of Solo's shadow. Maybe that is what Rikishi is trying to convey with his tweet.

Sam Roberts wants Solo Sikoa to face Jacob Fatu at WrestleMania 41

Solo Sikoa attacked Cody Rhodes upon his return to WWE television on last week's SmackDown. He could challenge The American Nightmare once again for the Undisputed WWE Championship. However, Jacob Fatu also has his sights set on the title, as he told Jey Uso that he wouldn't be the one to bring the title back to the family.

Speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts suggested a potential scenario that could lead to Sikoa vs. Fatu at The Grandest Stage of Them All. He said:

"Maybe you do Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa versus Braun Strowman and Cody Rhodes. [...] Maybe we'll do the tag match, and when Solo eats the pin Jacob will lose faith. Maybe, we won't even get that far, before Jacob tells Solo the same thing Jacob told Jey Uso. But either way, I think we are headed for a collision. I hope this all leads to Jacob Fatu versus Solo Sikoa at WrestleMania."

The fan can expect a lot to unfold on the upcoming edition of WWE SmackDown upon Sikoa's return. Amid his absence, Fatu has been feuding with Braun Strowman and also made a huge statement in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match by eliminating four superstars.

