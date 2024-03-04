Rikishi, Trish Stratus, Scott Steiner and other WWE legends came together for major event 

Rikishi, Trish Stratus, and other WWE legends came together for a major wrestling event.

For The Love of Wrestling is among the biggest wrestling conventions in Europe. The event promises to provide appearances by some of the top wrestlers from various promotions such as WWE, TNA, NJPW, and many more.

For The Love of Wrestling provides wrestling fans with the ability to engage with some of their favorite wrestlers whom they have only previously seen on television. Recently, FTLOW hosted For the Love of Wrestling IV which featured several WWE legends and former WWE stars.

The event featured the likes of Rikishi, Trish Stratus, Scott Steiner, Maria Kanellis, Rhyno, Nic Nemeth, and Gangrel. The event also features recently released WWE stars such as Elijah, Shelton Benjamin, and Matt Riddle. Following the event, FTLOW posted a picture of some of the WWE legends who were part of their event.

"And that's a wrap on For The Love of Wrestling IV. A massive thank you to everyone who came out, the vendors and all the guests for such a memorable weekend."

Trish Stratus named her match against Becky Lynch as her favorite

Trish Stratus made a brief return to the ring last year and she feuded with Becky Lynch for several months culminating in a steel cage match at WWE Payback 2023. Following that match, Stratus has been off television.

During a recent interview with Gorilla Position podcast, Trish Stratus named her match against Becky Lynch as her favorite of her career.

"It’s funny because I was just at a signing this weekend and I [always] get asked what’s your favourite match. I’ve had so many matches that are special for so many reasons that I kind of go into a little blurb about it. But now, I’m just like 'cage match,' like hands down my favorite and for so many reasons," she said. [H/T - Inside The Ropes]

She continued:

"Just what it represented. The fact that I could go back this many years later and not only hang with the current crop, that sort of thing. But it was more about doing something that I was not able to do. The opportunity was not there for us females back in the day. So to be able to do something that I was not able to was really special. Then just to be able to pull off such an epic match, you know, generational face off with me and Becky Lynch. The best of this generation, [and] the best, arguably I’ve heard, of my generation. It was very special," she said.

It will be interesting to see if Stratus will make another return to the ring sometime in 2024.

