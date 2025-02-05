Rikishi didn't want Jey Uso or any of his sons to become wrestlers

Jey Uso won the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble this past Saturday, but he could have been doing something different if Rikishi had his way. The Hall of Famer was initially against any of his children joining the pro wrestling business.

Rikishi is part of the Anoa'i family, being the nephew of the Wild Samoans, Afa and Sika. He has a total of seven sons and one daughter. Four of his sons are pro wrestlers.

Jimmy and Jey Uso, more famously known as The Usos, are one of the greatest tag team competitors in WWE history. Solo Sikoa is slowly carving his own path as the leader of The Bloodline, while Thamiko Fatu is performing on the independent circuit.

On Daniel Cormier's DC Check-In podcast, Main Event Jey revealed that his parents warned him and his brothers about becoming pro wrestlers.

"My parents didn't want none of us to wrestle. They know what that lifestyle is like. They know the time, sacrifice away, being on the road is one of the hardest things like in this business, especially like back in that time. It was crazy. It was five days out the week wrestling, home two days. The schedule is a little bit lighter now as far as wrestling on the body, but the travel game is still there. All the sides, all the side hustle stuff is still there," Jey said. [4:50 - 5:21]

Jey Uso added that he worked a regular job after college, but ultimately turned to his father for guidance on how to become a pro wrestler.

Rikishi didn't know Jey Uso will win the Royal Rumble

In an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Jey Uso revealed that Rikishi called him during the rehearsals for Royal Rumble. It was at the same time when Jey was told that he would win the match but he didn't want to give spoilers to his legendary father.

"I love my father. He looks at me just like his son again, rooting for me. It feels good. Because my dad knows everything in the business, man, so I’m not going to tell him everything I want. I want to surprise him, too," Jey said. [H/T: WrestleZone]

Since winning the Rumble, Main Event Jey has been making appearances on several podcasts, such as Club 520, The Pat McAfee Show, Nightcap, and DC Check-In.

