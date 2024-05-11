Rikishi wants WWE or AEW to sign female star; says "SHE'S NEXT"

In his latest Facebook post, wrestling legend Rikishi had a message for WWE and AEW. He wants either of the two promotions to sign a promising female star named Jessica Roden.

In the past, the real-life Bloodline member has urged WWE/AEW to sign emerging pro wrestlers. He recently put over Jessica Roden in a big way on his Facebook handle.

Rikishi responded to a post made by Roden and tagged both the Triple H and Tony Khan-led promotions in his reply. He had the following to say to both promotions:

"She makes all the right move . She listens she trains hard she does the work she looks like a superstar and KnokX Pro Entertainment & Academy knowledge proud to say SHES NEXT . WWE Raw WWE SmackDown or AEW on TV don’t pass up on Jessica Roden #Freeagent Rikishi verify s ✅," he wrote.

Rikishi wanted WWE to sign Jacob Fatu as well

If recent reports are to be believed, Jacob Fatu is on his way to WWE very soon. Not too long ago, the WWE veteran urged the promotion to sign him, and it seems his plea didn't go in vain.

Jacob Fatu would be an interesting addition to the new Bloodline led by Solo Sikoa. The new version of the stable was formed immediately after WrestleMania XL when Roman Reigns lost the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to Cody Rhodes. After Reigns went on a hiatus, Solo took charge and immediately kicked Jimmy Uso out of the group.

Solo went on to add two huge members to the faction, Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa. Jacob Fatu's arrival would only strengthen The Bloodline, and many fans are expecting a massive civil war between the old and new Bloodline sometime down the line.

What do you think of the WWE legend's post? Should WWE listen to him and sign Jessica Roden?

