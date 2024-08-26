Rikishi wants WWE to take top RAW Superstar off television immediately

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi continues to air his frustration over the booking of his son and RAW Superstar, Jey Uso. The Samoan legend recently advised the company to take one-half of The Usos off television citing booking concerns.

Jey Uso has arguably become one of the most entertaining acts on Monday Night programming. His "Yeet" catchphrase and larger-than-life persona resonate deeply with the audience. However, Main Event Jey hasn't lived up to his moniker as he has been booked to lose high-profile matches, which has somewhat derailed the momentum he once had.

Speaking on the latest episode of his Off The Top podcast, Rikishi questioned the Triple H-led company's decision not to book Jey Uso to either win the Money in the Bank contract or Intercontinental Championship:

Trending

"I feel the Yeet Man is getting this all organically. His popularity is all organically, you know, he's got that vibe, he's got the swag, and it's just the WWE Universe loves the Yeet Man, and when it comes to putting together the Yeet Man in the right position as opportunities like there's no reason why the Yeet Man couldn't have won the Money in the Bank. There's no reason why the Yeet Man could not have an opportunity to be a main player at Intercontinental belt or just a world championship belt," Rikishi said.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

The Samoan Stinker revealed that he recently told his son to go on a hiatus. He feels the creative shouldn't put his son on TV if they don't intend to push him as a main event star:

"I feel that the Yeet Man is being put in a certain position for whatever reason is it. Doesn't make sense to me. And you know, honestly, I told my boy, 'Just take a break.' Because if you can't figure this kid in where he needs to be, why have him on the show? He's not there to be an enhancement talent," he added. (45:41 - 46:46)

Check out the full episode below:

Could Jey Uso leave WWE?

Jey Uso has been with the Stamford-based promotion for over a decade.

Rikishi, however, entertained the thought of Main Event Jey taking his talent elsewhere if WWE continues to downplay the RAW Superstar:

“We already know, the kid is so good. WWE ain't the only spot. He could probably go to AEW if he wanted to write his own ticket, maybe more than what WWE's making on him.”

Expand Tweet

Jey Uso will be one of the participants in the upcoming Intercontinental Championship tournament to determine the #1 contender for Bron Breakker's title. Will the former Bloodline member finally fulfill his prophecy? Only time will tell.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit the Rikishi Fatu Off The Top podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Former WWE Head Writer has an issue with Ricochet in AEW. Catch his rant HERE.