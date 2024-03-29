Rikishi and Zilla Fatu send messages on the birth anniversary of late WWE star Umaga

WWE legend Rikishi and real-life Bloodline member Zilla Fatu recently sent messages on late superstar Umaga's birth anniversary.

The late legend joined World Wrestling Entertainment in 2001 and quickly became popular for his gimmick as The Samoan Bulldozer. Umaga won the Intercontinental Championship twice and played a huge role in popularizing Samoan wrestlers and paving the path for some of the biggest names on the current roster, including Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and The Usos.

WWE's official X/Twitter account recently posted about Umaga's birth anniversary which caught his son Zilla Fatu's and elder brother Rikishi's attention. The WWE Hall of Famer reacted with emojis, while Fatu mentioned that he was missing his father.

"MISS YOU POPS," Zilla Fatu wrote.

Check out their tweets in the screenshot below:

Screenshot of Zilla Fatu and Rikishi's messages on Umaga's birthday

Former WWE Superstar shared his experience of sharing a room with late legend Umaga

Former WWE Superstar Maven uploaded a video on his YouTube channel in September of last year in which he shared his experience of sharing a room with late legend Umaga.

The 47-year-old said that he tried to sleep on a pool chair because the real-life Bloodline member's snoring was so loud.

"If you're getting one room, you're cutting your hotel bill for the week in half. I tried it one night. I ended up having to split a room with Umaga and with Rosey from 3-Minute Warning. I learned very quickly, and this was the only night I learned... you do not, and I repeat, you do not room with Samoans. They literally were the loudest snores I have ever heard in my entire life. I thought they were yelling. I took a pillow and I went down, and I put a pillow in a pool chair, and I laid back, and I tried to sleep on a pool chair... they were snoring that loud."

The Bloodline's current storyline has taken a huge turn after The Rock returned to World Wrestling Entertainment and joined Roman Reigns. The duo are set to team up to face Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania XL. It will be interesting to see who will come out on top.

