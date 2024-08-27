  • home icon
  Rikishi reacts to Jey Uso's RAW win after threatening that he could go to AEW if WWE doesn't book him well

Rikishi reacts to Jey Uso's RAW win after threatening that he could go to AEW if WWE doesn't book him well

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi recently reacted to Jey Uso's big win on the latest episode of RAW. The Samoan Stinker had recently hinted that WWE is not the only spot where The Yeet Master would do well and also mentioned AEW being a potential option.

Rikishi has not been happy with Jey's booking under the Triple H regime for quite some time now. The 58-year-old was particularly unhappy over his son not winning the Money in the Bank briefcase at the namesake PLE earlier this year. He recently spoke about Jey's booking in the Stamford-based promotion and hinted that Jey Uso can go to AEW if WWE does not book him well.

On RAW tonight, Jey Uso defeated Kofi Kingston and Karrion Kross in a Triple Threat Match for an opportunity at the coveted Intercontinental Championship. Shortly after, Rikishi shared the visual of Jey's win on Instagram.

Now that Jey has won the semifinal of the ongoing Intercontinental Championship No. 1 Contender Tournament, Rikishi would love to see him win the final as well and go on to take the prestigious title from Bron Breakker. The Yeet Master is one of the most over superstars on the WWE roster today. He receives a loud reaction from fans in attendance regularly and many people want to see him get a big push soon.

