"RIP, Pele" - Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre pays heartfelt tribute to three-time FIFA World Cup winner following tragic passing

Drew McIntyre has reacted to the tragic death of three-time FIFA World Cup champion Pele. The sports world is mourning the legend's demise due to a long battle with colon cancer.

Pele, born Edson Arantes do Nascimento, rose from poverty to become a football legend, elevating the game to new heights. He is the only player in football history to have won three World Cups and scored over 1000 goals. His career spanned several decades, making him the first GOAT in football.

The former Brazilian Minister of Sports has been battling colon cancer since 2021. Pele was admitted to the hospital last month due to a respiratory problem. Meanwhile, the legend cheered on his team from a hospital bed during the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Scottish Warrior was among the football fans shocked by Pele's tragic death. Drew McIntyre took to Twitter to pay his respects to the Brazilian legend.

"One of the greatest to ever play the beautiful game. RIP, Pelé," McIntyre wrote.

You can check out the tweet below:

Drew McIntyre is reportedly being considered as a backup for WrestleMania 39

The former WWE Champion is one of WWE's top stars, and the company has put him on hold to prepare for a major WrestleMania match.

As previously stated, Roman Reigns is reportedly set to lose one of his titles before WrestleMania Hollywood.

WrestlingNews.co recently reported that WWE had mixed plans for Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, and he will not work double duty. Instead, Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre or Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship is being proposed for WrestleMania Night 1.

If Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson cannot schedule a return date, WWE might choose Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes as the main event for WrestleMania Night 2.

If Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson cannot schedule a return date, WWE might choose Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes as the main event for WrestleMania Night 2.

It has been a long time since The Scottish Warrior had a title on his shoulders. Now would be a perfect time for McIntyre to grab the opportunity if the company plans to drop one title off The Tribal Chief.

