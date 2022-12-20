Rising NXT star spotted backstage at WWE RAW; could debut under Triple H’s regime?

Many WWE NXT stars have wrestled on Main Event prior to WWE RAW in recent weeks. Per reports, another rising star from NXT has been spotted ahead of tonight's RAW, indicating that matches might be set for WWE Main Event.

NXT stars like Joe Gacy, Trick Williams, JD McDonagh, Zoey Stark, and Alba Fyre have wrestled on WWE Main Event recently. The matches are scheduled to give NXT stars a chance to perform in front of a traveling audience before being called up to the WWE main roster. The talent working Main Event does not always imply an impending call-up to the main roster, however.

NXT talent Andre Chase is reportedly backstage at tonight's WWE RAW to work the Main Event tapings, according to PWInsider. On last week's NXT Level Up program, he was on the winning side of a tag team match with Duke Hudson against Javier Bernal and Xyon Quinn.

Andre Chase's team Chase U has recently been a lot of fun in WWE NXT, so it would be intriguing to see him impart some knowledge on the main roster. This would only advance the budding NXT star's career.

The Miz will face Dexter Lumis in a Ladder Match on tonight's episode of WWE RAW

In recent months, a very intriguing storyline involving The Miz and Dexter Lumis on WWE RAW has taken many twists and turns. This storyline has become even more entertaining as a result of Johnny Gargano's involvement because there have been so many entertaining segments.

Dexter defeated the Miz in a "anything goes" bout to win a WWE contract a couple of weeks ago on RAW, but The A-Lister is still not satisfied and wants his money back.

The Miz will compete against Dexter Lumis in a Ladder Match with the money dangling above the ring, and the winner will take the the pot. The match was announced on last week's episode of WWE RAW during a hilarious segment with The Miz, Johnny Gargano, and Dexter Lumis.

The A-Lister and Johnny Wrestling recently showed fantastic chemistry in a promo face-off, and the Dexter Lumis story has been nothing short of entertaining.

