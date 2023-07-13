Rising star wants Margot Robbie to appear in popular WWE talk show

Margot Robbie has several stories from her past linking to WWE, and the Australian actor has one of her biggest movies ready to hit screens in less than two weeks. Recently, Madison Square Garden's main eventer Grayson Waller said he would like her to appear on the Grayson Waller Effect.

Earlier this year, Grayson Waller finally made his way to the main roster after ending his feud with Bron Breakker and Shawn Michaels on the developmental brand. He had his final match against Carmelo Hayes before getting drafted to Friday Night SmackDown.

Last week, Waller made his WWE main roster debut against Edge in the main event of SmackDown in Madison Square Garden. Speaking on WWE's The Bump, the 33-year-old star mentioned that he would like for Margot Robbie to appear in WWE and on Grayson Waller Effect. Check it out:

"You know, I had a few answers for that but I think right now my answer's going to be Margot Robbie... But I think Margot Robbie on the show would be incredible. I'm basically like Australian Ken, so I think that would be a great way to get her there, you know." (From 33:20 to 33:45)

It will be interesting to see if the live-action Harley Quinn will ever make an appearance for sports entertainment.

Former WWE Champion paid for Margot Robbie's food in London

In 2021, Margot Robbie and John Cena played the role of Harley Quinn and Peacemaker, respectively, in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad. Robbie has been a fan of the Leader of Cenation for a while and spoke highly of him in multiple interviews.

In the upcoming movie, Robbie plays the role of Barbie, which also features the 16-time WWE World Champion John Cena. Speaking to Chris Van Vliet, Robbie mentioned how Cena got the role in the movie. Check it out:

"I did (have something to do with John Cena being in Barbie). It was actually a fortuitous… It happened while we were shooting in London. I ran into him at a restaurant and we’d worked together before and I was like — actually I ran into him because I went to pay the bill and they were like, 'John Cena already took care of it,' and I was like, 'What!? Where is he?'"

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC John Cena paid for Margot Robbie’s meal after they accidentally ran into each other in a London restaurant 🍽️ John Cena paid for Margot Robbie’s meal after they accidentally ran into each other in a London restaurant 🍽️ https://t.co/z8azoZrpZN

It will be interesting to see John Cena play the role of Merman in the upcoming Barbie movie.

