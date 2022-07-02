Rising superstar pins Ezekiel to qualify for first-ever MITB match

Ezekiel unfortunately won't be heading to Money in the Bank 2022. After becoming the first person to get eliminated in the "Good-Old Fashioned" Battle Royal in the opening half-hour of SmackDown, he was pinned by a rising superstar who is heading to Money in the Bank for the first time in his career.

This week, four men came out to confront qualified contestants for the Men's MITB ladder match - The Miz, Ezekiel, Happy Corbin, and Madcap Moss. Although it was Corbin who won the Battle Royal, Adam Pearce decided upon a Fatal-4-Way main event to determine the final contestant in the men's ladder match.

The match was a good and entertaining one, with rising star Madcap Moss picking up the victory after pinning Elias' younger brother. It was a bit surprising to see Moss end the episode of SmackDown standing tall, but he seemed to be the best fit for the match given how he is being pushed.

Ezekiel continues the bad luck that his brother had at Money in the Bank. While he didn't officially participated in any of the ladder matches, he lost to Seth Rollins in the 2018 edition, and Roman Reigns defeated him in eight seconds at MITB two years ago.

