Rising WWE star wants to pay homage to John Cena

John Cena's final ride in WWE has begun, and The Leader of Cenation will retire from in-ring competition by the end of 2025. Meanwhile, a rising star wants to pay homage to the 16-time World Champion by using a move similar to Cena's famous 'You Can't See Me' move. The star in question is BJ Ray.

Ad

BJ Ray has become a popular name and his popularity has been rising since WWE's LFG made its debut. The rising star has been gaining attention from rookies and veterans alike, and he recently gave a shoutout to John Cena as he wants to take a page out of The Franchise Player's book.

In an interview with Muscle Man Malcolm, Ray stated he wants his move to be a homage to Cena. However, his message would be clear – that no one can be like him.

Ad

Trending

"I got a new move that I have to come up with. Shoutout to John Cena; I can say it right now. It doesn't even matter, bro; it's trademarked right here, right now... You know how John Cena puts up his hand and does 'You Can't See Me?' So, I want to put my thumb up and be like, 'You Can't Be Me.' Bro, low key that would be mad fire. That would be the most fire move of all time," Ray said. (From 09:33 to 10:00)

Ad

Ad

John Cena is set to have his second match of 2025 at WWE Elimination Chamber in Toronto

Earlier this year, John Cena kicked off his Retirement Tour on Monday Night RAW's debut on Netflix. However, his in-ring return occurred at WWE Royal Rumble 2025, where he lost out to winner Jey Uso.

After the defeat, he announced his participation in the upcoming Men's Elimination Chamber Match. While superstars from RAW and SmackDown competed and qualified for the gimmick match, John Cena got a direct entry.

Ad

Ad

This weekend, The Leader of Cenation will have his second match of the year inside the Elimination Chamber with a shot at punching his ticket to WrestleMania 41 against Cody Rhodes.

If you want to use quotes from this article, please credit Muscle Man Malcolm and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback