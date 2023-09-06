Rising WWE Superstar getting great reviews from backstage officials

A rising female superstar made a big impact at WWE Payback, and according to reports, she has been praised for her work by backstage officials.

Zoey Stark has had an impressive first few months on the main roster. The 29-year-old was called up to RAW from NXT in the 2023 Draft and made an immediate impact when she aligned herself with Trish Stratus at Night of Champions.

At Payback last week, Stratus defeated Becky Lynch in a brutal Steel Cage match, with Stark at ringside. After the bout, Zoey snapped and hit the veteran with her finisher, Z360, effectively ending her partnership with the Hall of Famer.

According to a report from Fightful Select, Zoey Stark has made a great impression in her young WWE career. The former NXT Tag Team Champion was praised for how hard she worked in order to return to the ring after suffering a knee injury last year.

The report also states how impressed officials have been since she arrived on the main roster. She has reportedly handled the duties associated with the role well and has been praised by other talent she has worked with on RAW.

Zoey Stark sends a bold message to veteran following WWE Payback

Since forming a partnership with Trish Stratus, Zoey Stark has been in a prime position on Monday Night RAW.

The alliance has done wonders for the former NXT standout. She has been featured prominently on the red brand and recently main evented the show in a Falls Count Anywhere match against Becky Lynch.

However, it looks like now is the right time for Stark to embark on a singles career on WWE's flagship show. Zoey attacked Trish after her Steel Cage match with Lynch at Payback. She has now taken to Twitter to send out a bold message.

"@WWE You're welcome," she wrote.

Expand Tweet

Who would you like to see Zoey Stark face off with on RAW? Let us know in the comments below!

Recommended Video Why WWE fans LOVE John Cena