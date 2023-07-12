Rising WWE Superstar sends emphatic message following SmackDown defeat

Grayson Waller has another message for the WWE Universe after losing his in-ring main roster debut. Waller faced WWE Hall of Famer Edge on SmackDown last week at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

As part of the 2023 WWE Draft, Waller was selected by SmackDown as a supplemental pick in Night Two. He's slowly becoming the steal of the draft despite only wrestling once since he debuted on the main roster.

The Grayson Waller Effect has become a staple on SmackDown recently, and Waller had some of the biggest names as guests. He already had the likes of Edge, AJ Styles, Logan Paul, and Charlotte Flair on his show.

Waller recently shared two images on Twitter that showed how far he's come in a short amount of time. He got to work with John Cena at Money in the Bank in London, while he swam with Edge on his in-ring main roster debut last week on SmackDown.

"Work until their idols become your rivals," Waller tweeted.

Grayson Waller @GraysonWWE Work until their idols become your rivals Work until their idols become your rivals https://t.co/MZLE87iBtw

Grayson Waller has turned into one of the top rising heels in wrestling today. Edge also gave him the rub after their match by telling him he "swam" after imploring he'll either "sink or swim" earlier.

Waller looked good in defeat while also earning the respect of a Hall of Famer.

WWE is happy with Grayson Waller's performance since getting called up

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, WWE is happy with Grayson Waller, and they look at him as a future star of the company.

Meltzer even explained why Edge going over Waller on SmackDown last week was a good thing.

"They still have the idea that if you get beat by a star, you're seen as a bigger star because you're in the ring with them," Meltzer said on the Wrestling Observer Radio. "And depending on how the match works, sometimes that's the case... I was surprised he wrestled because I didn't think he'd be back this soon." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

At the age of 33 years old, Waller is just entering his prime and would likely be one of WWE's top heels for years to come. Working with John Cena, Edge, and AJ Styles in a span of less than three months showed how much faith the company had in him.

Were you impressed with Grayson Waller's in-ring debut against Edge? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes