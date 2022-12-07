Road Dogg claims released WWE Superstar is on par with Top Dolla as a rapper

Road Dogg recently claimed that a released WWE Superstar is on par with AJ "Top Dolla" Francis of Hit Row in terms of rap skills.

Hit Row returned to the company without Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, who signed with All Elite Wrestling following his release from WWE. The group hasn't been featured much as of late, and in the last bout the group had on SmackDown, they were decimated by The Viking Raiders in under three minutes.

Top Dolla responded to a tweet and suggested that his name should be in the conversation with John Cena and AEW's Max Caster as the best rapper in wrestling. He continued to boast about his music career today and Road Dogg responded.

The WWE legend joked that released superstar Bo Dallas is the only other wrestler that can compete with Top Dolla in terms of rapping ability.

"It’s a toss-up between you and Bo Dallas," tweeted Road Dogg.

Top Dolla reveals he wants to host TV show after WWE career

Top Dolla has big aspirations following his wrestling career and believes that he has the skills to host one of the most popular television shows on the planet.

Speaking with Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast, he revealed that he would like to host The Tonight Show in the future.

“I have one goal left. It’s to host The Tonight Show," said Top Dolla. "That’s my end goal at the end of all of this, 20 years from now. That’s what I want to do. I started, when I was in high school, doing videos, trying to make myself better on camera, being able to perform on camera, understanding how you should present yourself when presenting a scene as opposed to when you’re doing an interview, as opposed to when you are doing wrestling and it’s action, and you have to work different cameras at the same time. I’ve been teaching myself that since I was 14 years old. Now I’m 32, and it’s all coming to fruition." (H/T: Fightful)

Hit Row's momentum has stalled in WWE at the moment. Time will tell if the group is able to get it back and get fans behind them in the future.

