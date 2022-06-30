"Probably a work" – Road Dogg comments on Ric Flair's soured relations with top AEW star (Exclusive)

The real-life issues between Ric Flair and AEW star Jay Lethal have been a topic of debate online amidst The Nature Boy's preparations for his final match.

Lethal was previously seen training with Flair, and the apparent breakdown in their relationship caught several fans off guard. "Road Dogg" Brian James commented on the controversy on The Wrestling Outlaws and felt Flair and Lethal are working the crowd.

Road Dogg merely speculated about the timing of the feud between Flair and Lethal and said it might be orchestrated to get more eyes on Ric's upcoming bout:

"Well, the Jay Lethal thing is probably a work, you know what I mean?" said Road Dogg. "I think it is; anyway, I don't know that for a fact. I'm just speculating on the strategery!" (from 1:30 to 1:50)

Why won't Ric Flair book Jay Lethal on his retirement show?

Jay Lethal recently no-showed an episode of Ric Flair's podcast, which compelled the WWE Hall of Famer to share his honest opinions on the former TNA star.

Flair felt Lethal had an "attitude" and was in no mood to hand the 37-year-old wrestler a spot on his event's match card. The 16-time world champion didn't mince his words while criticizing Lethal on his To Be The Man podcast:

"Is he gonna hear this if I say it? I don't care. He's got an attitude," stated Flair. "He wants to be part of the show. And I said ain't gonna happen. You know, that happens all of a sudden everybody's feelings are hurt. You know, this is what we talked about, what we discussed, some people's feelings are gonna be hurt." (H/T: ITR Wrestling)

This week's episode of The Wrestling Outlaws revolved around Ric Flair's decision to step back into the squared circle. Road Dogg also explained the reasoning behind Flair's move and shared his "different perspective" here.

