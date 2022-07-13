Road Dogg discusses the "bad habit" of current top RAW Superstar

WWE legend Road Dogg recently opened up on the bad habits of former Universal Champion Seth Rollins.

The former D-Generation X member has been a six-time WWE Tag Team Champion alongside Billy Gunn. Dogg, who is also a part of the company's Hall of Fame, worked as a producer and lead writer from 2014 until his release earlier this year. During his time as a producer, the legend has worked with several top talents, one of them being Seth Rollins.

During a recent Q&A session with Ad-Free Shows, Road Dogg discussed the bad habit of The Visionary. He stated that Rollins was not in the habit of saying "thank you" when he was provided with advice.

"His bad habit was not saying, ‘Okay, thank you sir,’ or whatever and being respectful and then not doing what I said like every other young wrestler. At least pretend to respect what I’m telling you, you know what I mean? And what I was telling him was right," Dogg said.

The Hall of Famer also added that Rollins has changed his philosophy and perspective over the years and as a result is enjoying some of the best work of his life.

"He did change it, and he did come up with something that was more [of] a bigger pop than the set-up to it. They had a ‘come to Jesus’ speech with him down there. And he changed his whole philosophy and perspective on how he was looking at stuff, and look at him now, man. On top of the world, doing some of his best work too, I might add." [H/T to Wrestling Inc.]

Road Dogg's critiques paid off for Seth Rollins

While Seth Rollins didn't initially listen to the advice of Road Dogg, he learned that it was "best for business" to do so.

One can say it has definitely paid off for Seth Rollins when you look at his accolades that include being the first-ever NXT Champion, being the only WWE Superstar to cash in Money In The Bank at WrestleMania, and being a world champion within WWE four times.

This is a very important lesson that all wrestlers can learn. It is key to listen to those who have been in the business for quite some time, because you never know where it can take your career.

