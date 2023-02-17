Road Dogg makes bold claim regarding former champion ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber 2023

WWE legend Road Dogg recently made a claim ahead of the upcoming Elimination Chamber premium live event. He believes that former tag team champion Montez Ford could very well win the United States title.

Montez Ford has achieved a lot of success in WWE despite being just 32 years old. All of his success has come alongside Angelo Dawkins in the tag team division. The Street Profits have won the RAW, SmackDown and NXT Tag Team Championships, making them the second-ever WWE Tag Team Triple Crown Champions.

However, one thing that has eluded Montez Ford so far is a singles title in the Stamford-based company. This Saturday, he will have a chance to create history when he steps inside the Elimination Chamber in Montreal to win the United States Championship. To do that, he will need to defeat Seth Rollins, Johnny Gargano, Damien Priest, Bronson Reed and the current champion Austin Theory.

It can be argued that Seth Rollins is the favorite heading into the match, considering his star power and past accomplishments. However, former D-Generation X member Road Dogg feels Ford could very well win the title.

Montez Ford discussed his plans for WWE WrestleMania 39

Montez Ford discussed his ambitions for WrestleMania 39. He insisted that he intends to win the United States title in Montreal and would like to face Angelo Dawkins in Hollywood as his first challenger.

“This week when I was talking to him [Dawkins], I said, ‘Look man. I’m going ham in the Chamber and I’m gonna go so ham to the point I have that much utmost confidence and ability in myself that I will walk out as a new US Champion.’ And I said, ‘It’s always about us.’ So I said, ’Since it’s always about us, when I win the Elimination Chamber, you be the first person that I hope or I wanna challenge to defend my title. And what better way to do it than WrestleMania. Eddie Guerrero and Rey Mysterio did it as Tag Team Champions back when WrestleMania went Hollywood, right? And guess what we are now, we in SoFi.” (H/T Cageside Seats)

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “I know there are people who want to push him (Montez Ford) as a singles, so it’s possible.



It will be really tough for (Angelo Dawkins) if they break up the team”



- Dave Meltzer

(via WOR) “I know there are people who want to push him (Montez Ford) as a singles, so it’s possible. It will be really tough for (Angelo Dawkins) if they break up the team”- Dave Meltzer(via WOR) https://t.co/Eec6dZOZRl

While he is an accomplished tag team wrestler, fans believe Montez Ford could be an excellent singles star.

Could Elimination Chamber kickstart his career as a singles wrestler?

