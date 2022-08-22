"Be you big dog" - Mustafa Ali received huge praise from WWE Hall of Famer

Mustafa Ali received huge praise from WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg Jessie James.

After his pitch for a new gimmick was denied, Mustafa Ali requested his release from WWE. But that was also denied and Ali decided to sit out for the rest of his contract. On the April 25th episode of RAW, the former leader of Retribution made an unexpected return to the company. He has been a regular on WWE television ever since.

Ali took to Twitter to share his thoughts. He mentioned that he is an Indian, a Pakistani, an American and a Muslim. Ali also stated that he is going to embrace all that and is done trying to be marketable. The former Retribution leader said he was going to send a message.

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg Jessie James replied to Ali asking him to just be himself and that he is the one that is marketable.

"Just be you big dog! You are the part that’s marketable!!" - Road Dogg tweeted

Check out the tweet below:

Fans react to Mustafa Ali

Upon reading Road Dogg's tweet, Ali replied to it by thanking him.

It wasn't just Road Dogg, fans also showered the former Chicago Police officer with love and support.

Ted C. Williams @tedcwilliams @AliWWE This is marketable. You are marketable. Everything throughout your run has been marketable. Hopefully enough change has taken place for those who make final decisions to realize this, too. Here's looking forward to an incredible rest of 2022 and beyond for you!!! @AliWWE This is marketable. You are marketable. Everything throughout your run has been marketable. Hopefully enough change has taken place for those who make final decisions to realize this, too. Here's looking forward to an incredible rest of 2022 and beyond for you!!!

Fans asked him to also just be himself and that people need not change who they are just to be accepted by others.

Steve Davies 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 @SteveD_CCGames @AliWWE The biggest stars in the industry got themselves over by being themselves turned up to 11, not toned down. Just be the best YOU that you can be and it'll all fall into place. You've got all the tools you need to be at the top. @AliWWE The biggest stars in the industry got themselves over by being themselves turned up to 11, not toned down. Just be the best YOU that you can be and it'll all fall into place. You've got all the tools you need to be at the top.

K Ward @KBW9385 @AliWWE True success in life rests in finding yourself. All the money, all the fame means nothing if you're empty inside. You should never conform to make someone else happy. @AliWWE True success in life rests in finding yourself. All the money, all the fame means nothing if you're empty inside. You should never conform to make someone else happy.

One fan seconded Ali's notion and asked Triple H to let him be himself and let Ali be the reason for his own success or failure.

One fan requested WWE to take notes as Ali's message is clear to all already.

Fans also appreciated the former Police Officer's authencity. Some even took it up a notch and called Ali an inspiration to many.

🌑🔮KittyOmega🔮🌑 @lizz_aayyy @AliWWE You being authentic is one reason I was drawn to watching you wrestle. Being brown was never represented in a good way when I was young. I saw your work and was amazed. My bf and I are huge fans and we can’t wait to see the legacy you will cement. @AliWWE You being authentic is one reason I was drawn to watching you wrestle. Being brown was never represented in a good way when I was young. I saw your work and was amazed. My bf and I are huge fans and we can’t wait to see the legacy you will cement.

Griffy Shybazz @Griffy_Shybazz @AliWWE @AliWWE sorry bro…but you forgot “ I’m an inspiration”! I can’t thank you enough for your help with my athletes during Ramadan. It’s been some time, but because of our efforts, the Muslim athletes are joining my team! Tom many kids that are exceptionally gifted! @AliWWE @AliWWE sorry bro…but you forgot “ I’m an inspiration”! I can’t thank you enough for your help with my athletes during Ramadan. It’s been some time, but because of our efforts, the Muslim athletes are joining my team! Tom many kids that are exceptionally gifted!

Ali has been a part of WWE since 2016 but is still chasing his first Championship in WWE.

Do you think Ali will win his first WWE title in 2022? Let us know in the comments section below.

A former WWE head writer just booked a Triple H vs. Roman Reigns feud here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil