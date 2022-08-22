"Be you big dog" - Mustafa Ali received huge praise from WWE Hall of Famer

Mustafa Ali received huge praise from WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg Jessie James.
After his pitch for a new gimmick was denied, Mustafa Ali requested his release from WWE. But that was also denied and Ali decided to sit out for the rest of his contract. On the April 25th episode of RAW, the former leader of Retribution made an unexpected return to the company. He has been a regular on WWE television ever since.
Ali took to Twitter to share his thoughts. He mentioned that he is an Indian, a Pakistani, an American and a Muslim. Ali also stated that he is going to embrace all that and is done trying to be marketable. The former Retribution leader said he was going to send a message.
WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg Jessie James replied to Ali asking him to just be himself and that he is the one that is marketable.
"Just be you big dog! You are the part that’s marketable!!" - Road Dogg tweeted
Check out the tweet below:
Fans react to Mustafa Ali
Upon reading Road Dogg's tweet, Ali replied to it by thanking him.
It wasn't just Road Dogg, fans also showered the former Chicago Police officer with love and support.
Fans asked him to also just be himself and that people need not change who they are just to be accepted by others.
One fan seconded Ali's notion and asked Triple H to let him be himself and let Ali be the reason for his own success or failure.
One fan requested WWE to take notes as Ali's message is clear to all already.
Fans also appreciated the former Police Officer's authencity. Some even took it up a notch and called Ali an inspiration to many.
Ali has been a part of WWE since 2016 but is still chasing his first Championship in WWE.
Do you think Ali will win his first WWE title in 2022? Let us know in the comments section below.
A former WWE head writer just booked a Triple H vs. Roman Reigns feud here