Road Dogg praises 31-year-old WWE star's "courage and commitment" after SmackDown segment

Road Dogg recently spoke about a WWE Superstar on the SmackDown roster, whom he had interacted with in NXT.

Shotzi (fka Shotzi Blackheart in NXT) shaved her head during a promo segment on the July 14, 2023 episode of the Friday night show. While this was in storyline, "in defiance" following Damage CTRL's attack on her, the behind-the-scenes reason for her bold move was later revealed. Her real-life sister is currently going through chemotherapy as she battles cancer.

Upon realizing Shotzi's true intentions, she has received praise from the WWE Universe. Road Dogg discussed about the situation on a recent edition of his podcast, Oh... You Didn't Know, saying that it had an effect on him as women shaving their head in support of people going through cancer is a big sacrifice:

"The real story makes it a real human interest story... A lot of people in the world are touched by cancer, so it's relatable... Shotzi's courage and commitment in this act is awe-inspiring and heartfelt... If you have a heart, then this touches you."

The Hall of Famer also feels that WWE using the real-life heartbreaking story for business is at the end of the day a "double-edged sword", but also one that got Shotzi a lot of viewers sympathizing with her:

"It's a double-edged sword because yes it's good for business and that makes it feel yucky," he said. "But it's not business, it's real and so you get past that." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Shotzi has been off television ever since, however, and it remains to be seen when her storyline with Bayley and IYO SKY will continue. In the meantime, a major turn of events took place at Ford Field in Detroit at SummerSlam earlier this month, as The Genius of the Sky became WWE Women's Champion.

Road Dogg believes top WWE Superstar is the perfect opponent for one last match

The Hall of Famer flirted with the idea of stepping in the ring for one last hurrah. According to Road Dogg, Gunther may be the best option among the current crop of talents.

A few months ago, the legend, despite being in no shape or form to wrestle, claimed on Oh... You Didn't Know that he and The Ring General could work a program:

"I would work with Gunther," Road Dogg said. "The reason being, I'm an old relic, but one that is quasi-marketable, quasi-promotable. So it's, 'Hey, Road Dogg comes out of retirement to face GUNTHER, and then, I already have a little pity. Do you know what I mean?"

He continued:

"To me, you can go into that with some sympathy already. Oh, he'd chop me to death. But I can promise you this. When that comeback came, Jack, you better have got your stuff in, big man, because it's my turn."

Gunther will be defending the WWE IC Championship against Chad Gable on Monday Night RAW this week. The bout is a highly anticipated one among the viewers.

