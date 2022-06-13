WWE Legend's honest thoughts on NXT Champion Bron Breakker

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg has showered praise on current NXT Champion Bron Breakker.

Breakker comes from a wrestling background as he is the son of former WCW superstar Rick Steiner. He debuted on Vince's brand in 2020 and has won the NXT championship twice. His latest capture of the title came when he defeated Dolph Ziggler on the RAW episode after WrestleMania 38.

In a recent interview with Inside The Ropes Wrestling, Road Dogg shared his thoughts about Bron Breakker and called him "the total package". He further went on to highlight that the 24-year-old will go a long way in the promotion because of the kind of person he is.

“There are several of them and look, one’s the champion right now, Bron Brekker and it’s not because I love his family. It’s because he’s an incredible athlete, an incredible human being. Look, nine times out of ten and people say, I’m a WWE apologist and whatever, but nine times out of ten, Vince will ask you, Hey, this kid’s good, huh? Yes, sir. What kind of person is he? So that matters and this kid is that and he is the total package, literally" said Road Dogg. (H/T to Wrestling News)

Sami Zayn praises Bron Breakker following their WWE live event matches

The current NXT Champion has also garnered praise from WWE Superstar Sami Zayn.

Speaking to Corey Graves on After The Bell, Sami detailed the young wrestler's improvement from the time they faced off in an event in England. The former D-Generation X member also hailed his ability to pick up advice.

"I was, like, ‘oh this guy is gunna be good for sure.’ And I think he has already gotten better from that time till now."

Breakker is the man to beat on NXT right now. If he continues to impress the higher-ups in this fashion, it is not naive to guess that he could become a future WWE Champion.

