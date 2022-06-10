"This guy is gunna be good" – Former Champion sees great things ahead for Bron Breakker

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn praised the talent of NXT Champion Bron Breakker.

As somebody who has been wrestling for 20 years, Sami has worked against every type of opponent. During a recent WWE live event tour, Zayn was tasked with facing off against the young upstart in Breakker.

Speaking to Corey Graves on After The Bell, Sami said he was impressed with what he saw in Bron after they faced off in the ring:

"I actually wrestled him in England and it was a live event, one of the first tours back after the pandemic when we went to live events. It was a triple threat with myself, Bron Breakker, and Tommaso Ciampa, and I think it was his fifth match out of the PC (WWE PerformanceCenter) ever, maybe?" And he, for where he is at, I thought, ‘this guy is pretty good.’ Then because we were wrestling every night on this tour for four to five nights, just seeing his improvement and his ability to absorb what we were telling him over the course of those three days, I was, like, ‘oh this guy is gunna be good for sure.’ And I think he has already gotten better from that time till now." (from 40:25 to 41:20)

At just 24 years of age and having won multiple championships, the future is looking bright for the son of WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner.

Bron Breakker recently defended the NXT Championship

After weeks of mind games, the second-generation star finally got his hands on NXT's resident mental manipulator Joe Gacy this past Saturday at NXT In Your House.

The two superstars battled for the brand's world championship, with the match including the stipulation that if Breakker gets disqualified, he will lose his title.

Despite Gacy's best efforts to get under the skin of the champion, Breakker prevailed as he was able to hit his challenger with a spear and power slam.

With Joe Gacy now in the rear view mirror, Bron Breakker's attention reverts to the rest of the NXT roster, who are all gunning for his world championship.

