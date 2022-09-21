Road Dogg recalls the most memorable backstage fight he ever saw in WWE

Brian James, also known as Road Dogg, recently recalled how Jerry Lawler got involved in Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels’ infamous backstage WWE fight.

Hart and Michaels were two of WWE’s star attractions in the 1990s. While their in-ring chemistry together was undeniable, the legendary opponents did not get along behind the scenes. In 1997, they brawled backstage after Michaels subtly hinted on television that Hart was having an affair with fellow superstar Sunny.

In a recent “WSI” interview, Road Dogg said Lawler stepped in to prevent the fight from getting out of control:

“Probably Shawn and Bret [most memorable backstage fight] because I was there. I wasn’t right in the room, but by the time I got in there Lawler had broke them apart. Lawler was older and not the toughest guy in the world, so it was weird to me that he broke those two guys apart who were fighting.” [6:38-7:00]

Michaels lost a clump of hair during the altercation. Several months later, the two men were at the center of the Montreal Screwjob controversy at Survivor Series 1997.

Road Dogg doubts whether Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels wanted to fight

While some backstage fights result in black eyes and suspensions, that was not the case when Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels had their memorable confrontation.

Road Dogg, an in-ring competitor at the time, thought the brawl resembled a legitimate wrestling match rather than a serious fight:

“I just don’t know how bad either one of them wanted to fight, but I feel like they saw each other and they kinda had to!” Road Dogg continued. “They locked up in a shoot lock-up with hair and eyes and all kinda stuff. By the time I got in there, they were still in that position, not really any punches thrown, and Lawler was breaking it up.” [7:01-7:22]

The Hall of Famer added that Hart and Michaels “butted heads” regularly behind the scenes. However, they knew not to seriously hurt each other in case their on-screen storyline was jeopardized.

