Road Dogg reveals how long John Cena took to prepare before cutting a promo

Road Dogg was a guest on the After The Bell podcast

John Cena's work ethic in the WWE is exemplary and here's why

John Cena ripped Roman Reigns apart in this segment

Road Dogg is currently a backstage producer in WWE. He was a guest on the recent episode of After The Bell podcast. On the show, Dogg spoke about his style of management. He shared an incident about former WWE Champion John Cena. John Cena is a veteran of the business and one of WWE's most loyal Superstars. Cena is tied with Ric Flair for his 16 WWE World Championship reigns.

Road Dogg on John Cena's preparation before a promo in WWE

On the show, Corey Graves asked the WWE Hall Of Famer about his management style. Dogg went on to explain what it took for management to believe in a wrestler before the Superstar could be given freedom before a segment. He explained the same using John Cena as an example.

"John Cena would sit, if he had a one segment promo, he would sit in that writer's room for eight hours. And I mean he would go use the bathroom and come back, and he would say, hey what do you think about this and spent out a lot(of time). And his promos were gold right because he spent a lot of time. A lot of wrestlers would get their promo and go ok cool."

This story doesn't come as a surprise as John Cena is well known for his work ethic in the WWE. Cena puts in a lot of hard work in whatever he does. His loyalty and hard-working ethic are some of the reasons why he is where he is today.

Currently, John Cena makes sporadic appearances in the WWE. He was last seen in a unique match at WrestleMania against The Fiend, Bray Wyatt. The Cenation Leader and Wyatt went one on one in WWE's first-ever Firefly fun-house match. The match gained many mixed reviews.

The Fiend beat John Cena that night, exacting revenge for the time Cena beat him at WrestleMania 30. The match took its viewers down memory lane and enacted many of John Cena's failures in the WWE as well as his personal life.