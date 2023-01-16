Road Dogg shares one-word response to praise current champion in WWE

WWE legend 'Road Dogg' Brian James recently praised Intercontinental Champion Gunther after his impressive victory last Friday on SmackDown.

Gunther has been dominant since his arrival on the main roster in April 2022. He is currently the Intercontinental Champion and has held the title for 217 days. The Ring General captured the title from Ricochet in June last year and defeated the 34-year-old again after he won the SmackDown World Cup tournament.

On this past Friday's edition of WWE SmackDown, Braun Strowman challenged Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. The Ring General has tried to avoid The Monster of All Monsters in recent weeks but stepped up to the challenge last Friday.

Braun Strowman gave Gunther everything he had and was able to get the WWE Universe behind him in the match. In the end, it was not enough, and the former NXT UK Champion retained the title after connecting with a Powerbomb for a pinfall victory.

Recently, Road Dogg took to Twitter to praise the Intercontinental Champion. The 53-year-old quote tweeted a post by Gunther and simply added "RESPECT."

Former WWE Superstar jokingly asks Road Dogg for a job

Former WWE Superstar EC3 recently joked that he would agree with everything Road Dogg says because he could still get him a job someday.

EC3 had two stints in WWE, and neither of them amounted to much. The 39-year-old found little success during his second run with the company in 2018-20. In his final match in the promotion, Carter and Eric Young lost to the Lucha House Party at Main Event taping on September 30, 2019.

During a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo and Dr. Chris Featherstone discussed Road Dogg's claim that he was a better sports entertainer than Bret Hart. EC3 jokingly said that he would agree with everything James said because he could potentially get him hired by the promotion again.

"I mean, the way Papa Vince [Russo] explained it, yeah, that's pretty much an easy statement that everybody would agree upon, including Brian [James], aka Road Dogg. Can you still give me a job? Yeah? So yeah, whatever he says..," said EC3. [From 5:33 to 5:49]

You can watch the full episode here:

Brian James later admitted that he "misspoke about Bret Hart" in an exclusive interview. Gunther is far more comparable to Bret Hart than Road Dogg, as The Ring General rarely cuts promos and is better known for his incredible in-ring work.

It will be interesting to see if the company starts adding more sports entertainment elements to Gunther's presentation moving forward.

